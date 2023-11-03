Indonesia builds green hospital in new capital city
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has attended the ground-breaking ceremony of Mayapada Hospital Nusantara in the capital city of Nusantara (IKN), East Kalimantan province.
The facility will adopt energy efficiency and conservation, as Indonesia will always promote green agenda for the new capital city, the President said on November 1.
It is the second hospital being built in the IKN, as part of the measures to support the development of the IKN as the first capital city in the world with the concept of a forest city.
According to the President, the environmentally friendly hospital will operate with 20% of the total land area being used as a green area. The hospital will be equipped with a therapy garden and a park management system to boost patient recovery.
He also expressed his hope that the construction of the hospital will be carried out immediately after the ground-breaking and, by the second semester of 2024, it will be ready to operate./.