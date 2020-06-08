Indonesia builds industrial park to welcome US, Japanese investors
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government plans to build an industrial park serving Japanese and US plants relocated from China amid the US – China trade tension.
Indonesian industry minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in a statement on May 29 that the construction of the Brebes Industrial Park is based on Presidential Regulation Number 79 issued in 2019 on accelerating development in the country’s Central Java, which targets an economic growth of 7 percent.
The Brebes IP is targeted to be a core industrial centre for the textile, leather and footwear, food and beverage, furniture, pharmaceutical and medical equipment. State-owned enterprise PT Wijayakusuma Industrial Estate has been assigned as the developer and manager of Brebes, with no further details given on the investment for the project.
The master plan and feasibility study are expected to complete in July 2020, Kartasasmita said, hoping that related land acquisition of 3,976 hectares for the development of the park can be realised soon. This area covers three sub-districts, namely Bulakamba, Tanjung, and Losari.
Industrial parks are part of Indonesia’s national priority projects in 2020. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has recently approved 89 infrastructure projects to build this year./.