Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract to buy six 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale fighter jets manufactured in France.



Speaking at a press conference after his talks with French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly on February 10, Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said that Indonesia has ordered 42 Rafale aircraft from France.



The first signed deal was to buy six 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft, which will be followed by 36 others, said Prabowo Subianto.



Also on February 10, the US Secretary of State said that it had cleared Indonesia to buy 36 F-15 aircraft as part of an estimated 13.9 billion USD deal.



The proposed sale will improve the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region, the department said, adding that it will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



However, the department did not reveal that the deal had been signed or not./.

