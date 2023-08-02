Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on August 2 called on countries to strengthen marine cooperation and abide by international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to maintain peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



Speaking at 11th Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF) in Bali, Retno emphasised that the maritime sphere of the Indo-Pacific has tremendous potential as it hosts the world's most strategic sea lanes and major shipping routes. It is also an important source of livelihood for millions in the region.



She warned that the interests of great powers also collide in the maritime sphere. Failure to manage it may threaten peace and stability in the region. She also called on countries to avoid the region turning into an 'epicentrum of conflict'.



Over the past five decades, ASEAN worked hard to deny this possibility, including through strict adherence to international law and an inclusive regional architecture, she said, adding that now, there is an urgent need to ensure the predictability and stability in the maritime domain.



She emphasised that all countries in the region must be able to feel safe and secure, free from the threats of military might.



Retno said ASEAN maritime sphere must contribute towards making the region an 'epicentrum of growth'. On that note, countries together must explore ways and means to govern their conducts in the Indo-Pacific maritime sphere.



According to the minister, the Indo-Pacific maritime sphere must also be a sea of cooperation which means using collaboration as a catalyst to build trust and lasting peace and address the impact of climate change to the seas, marine pollution and debris, and transnational organised crimes, while working together to develop blue economy, promote maritime safety, and support the livelihood of coastal communities./.