Indonesia calls on ASEAN to stay united against global pressure
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on August 25 suggested ASEAN countries bolster their ties, collaboration, and engagement to ensure sustainable growth amidst the escalating global geopolitical tension.
Delegates to the 10th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in a group photo. (Source: asean.org)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on August 25 suggested ASEAN countries bolster their ties, collaboration, and engagement to ensure sustainable growth amidst the escalating global geopolitical tension.
Speaking at the 10th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM), the minister noted that the collective strength can be enhanced through different cooperation channels like infrastructure and green energy transition.
Together as a region, ASEAN economies are also poised to further strengthen its strategic position and the centrality of ASEAN in working with all partner countries to foster trade and investment and also other economic engagement in the region for the benefit of ASEAN and the world, she went on.
Sri Mulyani encouraged participants to forge closer coordination, enabling swift and effective collective actions in response to changes in global and regional economic developments./.