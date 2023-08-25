World Thai central bank says key rate near balanced level The Bank of Thailand (BOT) recently said Thailand’s current level of the benchmark interest rate was nearly balanced, adding that monetary policy would not be affected by a delay in the formation of a new government.

World Thailand: Phuket aims to be low-carbon eco-tourism destination The island province of Phuket, southern Thailand, is seeking to become a low-carbon destination, with future development plans focusing on waste management and lowering greenhouse emissions to promote eco-tourism.

World Indonesia prepares nuclear energy strategy development Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) is currently preparing a strategy for the development of nuclear power plants in the country.

World Thailand speeds up issuance of GAP certificates to coconut growers Thailand’s Department of Agriculture (DOA) has announced that it will speed up surveys and issuance of monkey-free certificates to coconut growers who have already earned Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) logo.