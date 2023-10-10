Indonesia calls on Brazil to invest in cattle breeding
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) and her Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia on October 9 urged Brazil to invest in its cattle breeding as it tries to bring down beef prices and strengthen food security.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told her Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira that such cooperation in animal husbandry can strengthen bilateral economic ties.
She also called on Brazil to establish a joint vaccine production for foot-and-mouth disease, a viral disease that infects cattle, among others, and stressed that food security should become a priority in Indonesia-Brazil relations.
For his part, the Brazilian diplomat said that his country will back Indonesia’s efforts in building national food security.
As a reliable food stock supplier, Brazil can extend meat exports to Indonesia, he stated at a press conference with his Indonesian counterpart.
Earlier this year, Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan flew to Brazil in an attempt to diversify Indonesia’s meat suppliers.
According to Luhut, Brazil had agreed to not only export beef to Indonesia but also live cattle such as bulls and calves to be bred in the Southeast Asian country. Luhut said the Brazilian cattle will undergo quarantine to make sure the imported livestock is safe from foot-and-mouth disease./.