World Thailand launches crackdown on illegal firearms Thailand's police on October 9 launched an operation to deal with dealers and smugglers who sell or carry illegal firearms as well as modified guns in 47 provinces across the country.

World Thailand successfully launches earth observation satellite into orbit Thailand on October 9 announced that it had successfully launched the second earth observation satellite, THEOS-2, into orbit from the French Guiana Space Centre.

World Campuchia reports third H5N1-related death A two-year-old girl in Cambodia’s southeastern Prey Veng province has died of A/H5N1 avian influenza, the third death from the virus recorded in the country this year, the Ministry of Health said on October 9.

World Indonesia strives to curb increasing rice prices Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that the Government is increasing the rice supply in the domestic market to curb consumer prices affected by the rise in unhusked rice prices.