Participants at the meeting (Photo: https://en.antaranews.com/

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun in Phnom Penh on August 2 to discuss cooperation in preventing human trafficking.



In a press release published by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on the same day, Marsudi stressed that cooperation between Indonesia and Cambodia in preventing human trafficking must be stepped up.



In response to Marsudi's request, Savoeun said that the Cambodian police pledged to fully cooperate with Indonesia's relevant agencies.



During their meeting, the two officials also discussed cooperation in law enforcement and measures to prevent such cases from recurring.



They also agreed that technical teams of the two countries' police forces will soon hold a meeting to discuss a wide range of issues, including cooperation in joint investigations, mutual legal assistance, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two police forces on handling of human trafficking cases.



The meeting took place after Cambodian police released 55 out of 62 Indonesian workers who were victims of an employment scam and were detained in Cambodia at the end of July./.