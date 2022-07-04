World Thailand expects to serve over 9 million int’l tourists this year Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is optimistic after hearing the country is expected to welcome over 9 million inbound international visitors and generate 1.27 trillion baht (35.6 billion USD) by the end of this year, according to Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

World Italian media spotlight Vietnam’s economic ties with Europe, human rights achievements Some media agencies in Italy highlighted Vietnam’s economic links with Europe and achievements in ensuring human rights when covering a recent tour of some European countries by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

ASEAN Laos promotes construction of Laos - Vietnam railway’s section The Lao government has “green-lighted” a feasibility study on a railway route connecting the Vientiane capital with Thakhek in central Khammouane province, part of the Laos-Vietnam Railway Project (LVRP).

World Lao national academy includes Ho Chi Minh's complete works into curriculum The Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration on July 1 announced and guided the teaching and studying of Ho Chi Minh's complete works with a collection of 15 books and a Ho Chi Minh study dictionary at the facility.