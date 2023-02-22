Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and China have discussed the importance of strengthening trade and investment ties in the context that they are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership.

The discussion took place on February 22 within the framework of the fourth meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) co-chaired by Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Jakarta.

Speaking at a press conference, Retno said Indonesia had suggested China lift trade barriers, adding that Indonesia is committed to continuing to open the door for Chinese enterprises to generate more local jobs while enhancing green investment and infrastructure cooperation.

She also called on China to boost bilateral partnerships in health care and restore connectivity between the two nations, thus fostering economic links.

In a reception in the morning of the same day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Qin discussed several strategic projects that need to be accelerated, including Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, a green industrial park in Kalimantan province, the new capital city of Nusantara, and the development of downstream industries.

Qin, for his part, affirmed China's commitment to continue strengthening economic cooperation with Indonesia, including increasing imports from the Southeast Asian country, especially farm produce.



The Chinese side also expressed its support for Indonesia's role as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023./.