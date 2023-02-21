An automobile factory in Cangzhou city of China's Hebei province. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and China have agreed to collaborate to enhance the quality of vocational training of Indonesian human resources, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah has said.

At a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang on February 20, Fauziyah expressed her hope for the development of a training programme for Indonesian engineers in electric car maintenance with the help of China.

According to her, the diplomatic relations between Indonesia and China have been consolidated after more than 70 years. This is a solid foundation for promoting cooperation in many fields.



Currently, a number of Chinese companies have signed cooperation agreements with Indonesia in telecommunications services and nickel ore processing, thus, facilitating collaboration with the Chinese government to expand human resource training for Indonesia.

The minister said she wishes to receive China’s support in developing Vocational Training Centre and Productivity (BPVP) in Indonesia, which is expected to provide competent human resources that meet the needs of the industrial market standard.

The Southeast Asian country is also exploring cooperation with the Chinese government to conduct a joint job fair involving Chinese companies in Indonesia, she added./.