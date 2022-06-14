World Thailand seeks ways to raise tourism revenue Thailand will have to increase tourist arrivals in the fourth quarter of this year, the annual high season, to reach the goal of 7-10 million in 2022, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said.

World Thailand’s exports to ASEAN up 17 percent in four months Thailand’s exports to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first four months of 2022 reached 24 billion USD, up 17 percent year on year.

World Laos’ 9th legislature open third session The 9th National Assembly of Laos on June 13 convened its third session in Vientiane to hear reports and discuss important matters in addressing the nation’s economic difficulties.