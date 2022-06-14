Indonesia chooses Southeast Asia’s largest tin mining site as tourist destination for G20 meeting
The Nam Salu Open Pit Geosite, a historic tin ore mining tourism site in East Belitung on Bangka Belitung Islands, Indonesia, has been selected to be introduced to G20 delegates during their upcoming meeting in the locality.
Jakarta (VNA) - The Nam Salu Open Pit Geosite, a historic tin ore mining tourism site in East Belitung on Bangka Belitung Islands, Indonesia, has been selected to be introduced to G20 delegates during their upcoming meeting in the locality.
Ikhwan Fahrozi, East Belitung Regional Secretary, said the meeting will last for three days, therefore, his locality will focus on introducing its historical mining attraction.
The 100-metre Nam Salu Open Pit Geosite is the deepest and largest open-pit tin mining tourist destination in Southeast Asia.
The geological site, which is located in Senyubok Village, Kelapa Kampit Sub-District, was operated from 1980 to 1993 and had produced 500 thousand tonnes of tin ore with 2-percent grade./.
Ikhwan Fahrozi, East Belitung Regional Secretary, said the meeting will last for three days, therefore, his locality will focus on introducing its historical mining attraction.
The 100-metre Nam Salu Open Pit Geosite is the deepest and largest open-pit tin mining tourist destination in Southeast Asia.
The geological site, which is located in Senyubok Village, Kelapa Kampit Sub-District, was operated from 1980 to 1993 and had produced 500 thousand tonnes of tin ore with 2-percent grade./.