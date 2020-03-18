Indonesia closes land borders with Malaysia
People in Indonesia wear face masks (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia’s West Kalimantan has closed its land borders with Malaysia’s Sarawak state to contain the spread of COVID-19.
According to the West Kalimantan transportation office, the Indonesian province has temporarily closed three cross-border gates with Sarawak.
Its administration had earlier suspended bus transportation serving routes to neigbouring Malaysia and Brunei in fear of the pandemic spread.
Indonesia plans to halt its visa exemption policy for citizens of all countries for one month and expand restrictions for those who have travelled to some of the world's countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, in an effort to curb the disease’s spread in the country.
The suspension, which covers exemption for short-stay visits, visa-on-arrival and diplomatic visa-free trips and new travel restrictions will come into effect at the midnight on March 20, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Indonesia also maintained travel restrictions for those with a history of travel to China and the Republic of Korea's hardest-hit regions of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do.
So far, Indonesia has announced 227 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 19 deaths. Meanwhile, Malaysia has reported 790 infection cases./.