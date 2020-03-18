World COVID-19 makes Singapore face first recession in nearly two decades Singapore is edging towards its first full-year recession in nearly two decades as neighboring Malaysia’s travel ban cuts off a key source of labor and its economy is hit by COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the central bank to loosen policy.

World Cambodia uncovers 75 money laundering cases Cambodia’s Interior Ministry has so far cracked down on 75 money laundering cases, seized about 8 million USD and confiscated nearly 3,000 vehicles, since the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed the country on its grey list a year ago.

World Thailand develops rapid COVID-19 test kit Thailand’s researchers have developed a rapid test kit for COVID-19 and plan to launch clinical trials next month.

World Cruise passenger traffic in Singapore down 52 percent Cruise passenger traffic in Singapore has fallen by 52 percent year-on-year since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said.