World Indonesia approves 3.35-billion-USD gas development plan The Upstream Oil and Gas Special Regulatory Task Force (SKK Migas) of Indonesia announced on January 17 that it has approved a revised plan on development of its Merakes and Merakes East gas fields with a total investment of 3.35 billion USD.

World 7.0-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern indonesia An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit eastern Indonesia's Maluku islands on January 18, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

World Book, exhibition mark Paris Peace Accords anniversary in France L’Historique de Verrières (Historical Association) in Verrières-le-Buisson city on the outskirts of Paris has opened an exhibition of photos, documents and newspapers on the wartime in Vietnam, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago (January 27, 1973).