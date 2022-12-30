World Thai officers, canines dispatched to oversee safety at countdown spots Tourism safety promotion officers and their canines are being dispatched to various locations throughout Thailand in order to ensure public safety and convenience at New Year countdown events.

World Indonesia striving to lure nuclear power FDI The Indonesian government is looking to a new agency to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) in the nuclear energy industry, despite concerns surrounding the development of nuclear power plants.

World Malaysia’s economy forecast to expand 4-5% in 2023 The Malaysian economy is anticipated to start moderating due to impact of global economic instability in the first months of 2023, the country’s Department of Statistics (DOSM) said on December 29.

World Philippines: death toll from flooding, landslides on the rise One person died, and three others were missing in a landslide in the southern Philippines, police said on December 29, taking the nationwide death toll from recent rains to at least 33.