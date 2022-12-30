Indonesia completely lifts COVID-19 restrictions
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 30 said the nation has removed all remaining measures to control the spread of COVID-19, since most of the country's population already has antibodies against the disease.
There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movements, he told a news conference, adding the immediately effective decision was taken based on the latest infection figures.
He urged Indonesians to remain vigilant against the virus, including continuing to wear a mask indoors and in crowded places.
In addition, Indonesia has no plans to tighten restrictions for travellers from China and keeps its looser COVID-19 policy for international visitors.
Under current rules, those arriving from overseas are only required to show proof of complete vaccination against the coronavirus. The country scrapped the PCR test requirement for fully-vaccinated visitors in May unless they have a fever.
There is no immediate need to change the existing policy, said COVID-19 Task Force Spokesman Wiku Adisasmito, noted that the pandemic situation is under monitoring./.