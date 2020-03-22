World Thailand further cuts basic interest rate to help economy The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has further cut its basic interest rate by 25 percentage point to the record low of 0.75 percent in an effort to buffer impact on the economy.

World Three doctors in Indonesia, one in Malaysia die from COVID-19 Three Indonesian doctors who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) died in Jakarta at the weekend, Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) chairman Daeng Muhammad confirmed on March 22.

World Singapore to ban short-term visitors over COVID-19 fears Singapore will not allow short-term visitors to enter or transit through the city-state from 23:59 on March 23, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).

World Bangkok orders closure of malls, markets to prevent COVID-19 Bangkok's Governor Asawin Kwanmuang on March 21 announced a 22-day closure of shopping malls, markets and beauty salons in the capital city of Thailand from March 22 to April 12 amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.