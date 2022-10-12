World Indonesia's SOEs asked to aid home-grown start-ups Indonesian President Joko Joko Widodo has asked state-owned enterprises (SOEs) along with their venture-capital arms to be more involved in aiding home-grown start-ups, hoping it can boost the country’s digital economic resilience amid the highly competitive tech-firm market.

World IMF revises up Malaysia’s economic growth forecast this year The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised Malaysia’s economic growth forecast for the year from 5.1% to 5.4% in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

World Vietnam’s respect for human rights recognised internationally: expert Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure is an international recognition of Vietnam's commitment to respect and protect human rights, a senior researcher from the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia said on October 12.