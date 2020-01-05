Indonesia considers strengthening naval force’s ability
Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan (Source: Bisnis Tempo.co)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan has proposed the purchase of ocean going vessels to strengthen the country’s capability of safeguarding its territorial waters and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) rights from violations by foreign ships.
In a statement on January 4, Pandjaitan confirmed that the government has agreed to have more patrol vessels to secure the country's maritime boundary, and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is willing to purchase frigates that are 138m to 140m long.
According to Antara news agency of Indonesia, recently Chinese coast guard vessels have repeatedly violated Indonesia's EEZ. In response to the incidents, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry lodged a diplomatic protest by summoning China's ambassador in Jakarta.
At present, Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) was still in a process of being empowered to enable it to become a real powerful coast guard. If it is approved, the agency will become one of the forces to prevent infringements by foreign ships in Indonesian waters./.