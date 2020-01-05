World Thai King names new Privy Council president Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn – Rama X has appointed General Surayud Chulanont as President of the Privy Council, replacing the late General Prem Tinsulanonda who died on May 26 last year.

World Foreign capital flow to Indonesia totals 16.07 bln USD in 2019 Governor of the Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo has said foreign capital flow to the country totalled 16.07 billion USD in 2019 despite global economic uncertainties.

World Cambodia: At least seven killed in building collapse As of 1pm on January 4, as many as 25 victims were found, seven of them were dead, after a 7-storey building under construction collapsed in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodia, a day earlier.

World Indonesia’s low inflation sparks worry about economy Indonesia’s decade-low inflation rate has sparked concern among several economists that it foreshadows a further weakening of the largest economy in Southeast Asia.