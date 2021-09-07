Indonesia continues to extend restrictions on community activities
People get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government has extended the PPKM order levels 1-4 in some areas in Java and Bali.
Meanwhile, a two-week restriction from September 7 to 20 has been imposed in some outer areas on the two densely populated islands.
At a virtual press conference on September 6, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the number of places implementing PPKM Level 4 in Java and Bali is reducing.
"PPKM is extended. Now the restriction status of the Special Region of Yogyakarta is lowered to Level 3," Pandjaitan said, referring to a province on Java which was hit the hardest by the latest COVID-19 wave.
The PPKM policy has been imposed by the government following the surge in COVID-19 cases from late June to July, fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has risen to 4.1 million with 136,473 deaths, showed the health ministry data.
At least 38.47 million people in the Southeast Asian country have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine, and 67.15 million have taken their first dose./.