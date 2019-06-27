Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on June 27 gave its ruling on petitions against the presidential election last April. (Source: asianews.it)

– Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on June 27 gave its ruling on petitions against the presidential election last April.It rejected the appeal filed by Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno against the General Elections Commission’s declaring Joko Widodo as the winner of the April 17 election.Earlier, the commission officially announced Joko Widodo as re-elected for the second term as he won 55.5 percent of votes, compared to the 44.5 percent for his rival Prabowo Subianto.However, Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno said that they would not accept the result and took their dispute to the Constitutional Court.The Indonesian election was held on April 17 to select the president, vice presidents, and more than 20,000 local and national lawmakers. The presidential race pit incumbent President Joko Widodo and retired general Prabowo Subianto. –VNA