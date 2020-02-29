World Indonesia sets up agency to handle investment in new capital The Indonesian Government will introduce a special agency whose main task is to deal with foreign and domestic investment in the new capital city in East Kalimantan province.

World Thai army airlifts heavy firefighting machinery to Phu Kradueng The Royal Thai Army has deployed an MI-17 helicopter to transport tractors, trucks, and heavy machinery up to Phu Kradueng to support firefighting operations.

World Malaysia’s parties asked to nominate prime ministerial candidates King of Malaysia Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said on February 28 that he will let leaders of political parties to nominate prime ministerial candidates after no candidate could find majority support from the lower house to form a government.