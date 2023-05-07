Ship to accommodate foreign journalists (Photo: VOI)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) held a security exercise on May 6 for the 42nd ASEAN Summit which will take place from May 9-11 in the town of Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province.



National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo said over 12,000 soldiers and police officers will be deployed in three areas from May 7-13. Various scenarios have been outlined to protect the ASEAN Summit from different types of threats, ranging from criminal activities, protests, security disturbances, cyber attacks, to unexpected natural disasters.



Earlier, the host deployed a large capacity ship as a place to accommodate foreign journalists during the event.



The ship will provide free accommodation services from May 7-12 for more than 1,900 people in a total of 508 rooms. In addition, there is also an economy class area that can house nearly 1,400 people on board.



The ASEAN Summit is expected to have a wide-ranging impact on the tourism industry of Labuan Bajo and contribute significantly to the recovery of Indonesia's "smokeless industry" after 3 years of heavy impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Indonesian officials estimated that the event could contribute nearly 341 million USD to the local economy while also promoting the recovery of tourism and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)./.