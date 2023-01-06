ASEAN Thailand sees bright future for electric vehicle market in 2023 Thailand's electric vehicle (EV) market will continue to gain momentum in 2023, with sales expected to reach between 25,000 and 35,000 units, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

World Singapore's GDP growth slumps in 2022 According to Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), the country’s economy grew 3.8% in 2022, slower than the 7.6% recorded in 2021.

World Indonesian capital market's performance best in ASEAN in 2022 Indonesia's capital market performance in 2022 was the best as compared to that of other ASEAN and Asian countries in general, Chairperson of Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Mahendra Siregar stated.

World Singapore ready to step up border health measures if needed: Ministry The Singaporean Ministry of Health said on December 30 that the city-state is ready to step up border health measures if needed and that it is closely watching the global COVID-19 situation.