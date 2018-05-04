Indonesian police and drugs agency members display packs of methamphetamine before 2.6 tonnes of which were destroyed by the authorities in Jakarta on May 4, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Indonesian authorities on May 4 destroyed more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine as the country has stepped up its drugs crackdown in one of the biggest operations in recent years.The crystal meth had been seized from foreign-registered ships in two separate operations in Indonesia’s territorial waters near Singapore earlier this year. Four Taiwanese and four Chinese crew members were arrested.Vice President Jusuf Kalla witnessed the destruction of the crystal meth in the capital city of Jakarta.Indonesia has some of the world's toughest anti-narcotics laws, and imposes the death penalty for trafficking. The country has made combating narcotics a top priority and resumed the execution of traffickers in 2015 after an unofficial hiatus.Eighteen convicted drug smugglers, including 15 foreigners, have been sent to the firing squad under President Joko Widodo. Last month, eight Taiwanese drug smugglers were sentenced to death.President Widodo has repeatedly defended his tough stance, claiming Indonesia is facing a "drugs emergency" and must act to protect the next generation.According to the national narcotics agency, there were about six million drug users in Indonesia in 2016 out of a total population of 260 million.-VNA