Indonesia: Digital technology likely to create 20-45 million new jobs
Indonesian National Development Planning Minister and Head of the National Planning and Development Agency (Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa. (Photo: ANTARA)Jakarta (VNA) -
Addressing the Statistical Society Forum on February 21, Minister Monoarfa said Indonesia has experienced digitisation, which is projected to create new types of jobs for 20-45 million vacancies.
Indonesia must conduct economic transformation in the post-COVID-19 period, such as by improving the skills of Indonesian workers, so that the national economy will not only recover but also grow higher beyond 5 percent per year, he said.
In addition to the use of digital technology, the economy should be developed in a more inclusive and sustainable way so that Indonesia can achieve its Net Zero Emissions (NZE) target by 2060, he added.
Economic recovery alone is not enough to lift the trajectory of the economy, so it is necessary to speed up economic transformation on order to both restore and lift the economy higher, the minister affirmed.
According to Monoarfa, in 2023, the Indonesian government is optimistic of economic growth starting to accelerate or being higher than the target in 2022, which ranges from 5.3 to 5.9 percent year-on-year, thus helping the Southeast Asian nation maintain its status as an upper middle-income country./.