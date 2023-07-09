World ASEAN exerting efforts to maintain peace, stability, prosperity: Vietnamese diplomat The upcoming 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings will discuss all issues related to peace, stability and common prosperity of the whole region, not only Southeast Asia but also Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, according to Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam.

World Laos expects 4.6 million tourists in 2024 The Lao Government hopes to attract at least 4.6 million tourists who will generate a revenue of 712 million USD during Visit Laos Year 2024.

World Philippines writes off debts for more than 600,000 farmers Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on July 7 signed into law a reform measure that writes off about 1.04 billion USD of debts owed by more than 600,000 farmers to help them boost production.