Indonesia discusses industrial partnerships with China
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has discussed cooperation in the industrial sector with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) Jin Zhuanglong during his recent visit to the Northeast Asian country.
Kartasasmita said in a written statement that at the meeting with Minister Jin, at least four new initiatives in industrial cooperation were offered by MIIT, namely the continuation of the ASEAN-China Forum on Emerging Industries and Ministerial Dialogue on Industry, and the cooperation on emerging industries; Industry 4.0; new energy vehicle, and photovoltaic sectors.
He said the suggestions are in concert with Indonesia’s efforts to transform industrial technology to realise Industry 4.0. He also invited Chinese information technology companies to increase their investment in Indonesia.
China is a huge power in this industrial sector, the minister noted, welcoming opportunities for optimising ongoing cooperation, including in the electric vehicle and new energy vehicle sectors.
The Indonesian official also proposed exploring cooperation with China in the pharmaceutical and green industry sectors. He said his country possesses one of the world’s biggest health systems with over 270 million people and annual revenue of 40 billion USD./.
