Indonesia earns 18.48 billion USD from exports in April
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s exports in April reached 18.48 billion USD, up 51.94 percent over the same period last year, reported the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
The result was impressive as both demands and prices of goods rose, said BPS head Suhariyanto at a press conference on May 20.
He said that one of the non-oil products with strong rise in price was palm oil at 4.24 percent month on month and 76.5 percent year on year.
Manufacturing was the driving force for Indonesia exports in the month with a rise of 80.73 percent, followed by mining with 12.27 percent, and oil and gas at 5.17 percent.
In January-April period, total export revenue of Indonesia reached 67.38 billion USD, up 24.96 percent year on year, including 63.78 billion USD from exports of non-oil products.
According to the BPS, Indonesia enjoyed a trade surplus of 7.72 billion USD in the January-April period, much higher than 2.22 billion USD in the same period last year. The country experienced trade surplus for the 12th consecutive month in April this year at 2.19 billion USD.
Indonesia posted a trade surplus with the US at 1.22 billion USD, the Philippines at 554 million USD, and India at 439 million USD, while trade deficit was seen with China at 652 million USD, Australia at 418.3 million USD, and Thailand at 248.1 million USD./.
