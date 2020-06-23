Illustrative image (Photo: financialexpress)



Hanoi (VNA) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced on June 23 that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake has struck the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.



The quake hit at 2:43pm (Vietnam time) about 97.5km to the east-southeast of Gorontalo, the capital of Gorontalo province. Its epicenter was at a depth of about 102.29km.



There have been no reports of injuries or tsunami warnings.



Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes, with a 7.5-magnitude quake in 2018 followed by a tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi, leaving 4,300 dead and missing./.