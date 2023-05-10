President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (right), chairperson of the House of Representatives (DPR) of Indonesia,and the President of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Puan Maharani (left) attend the ASEAN-AIPA Leaders Meeting in Labuan Bajo on May 10 .(Photo: ANTARA)

Labuan Bajo (VNA) – President Joko Widodo of current ASEAN Chair Indonesia on May 10 emphasised the role of parliament in formulating the ASEAN 2045 agenda at a dialogue with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Speaking at the opening of the ASEAN-AIPA Leaders Meeting in the series of the 42nd ASEAN Summit that is taking place in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, President Joko Widodo lauded the support of AIPA parliament members in the efforts to deal with the critical times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said policies during a pandemic emergency can be carried out quickly, and ASEAN can pass through a critical period.

In his opening remark at the meeting on May 10, the Indonesian President said that in the long term, the role of parliament is also very much needed to formulate the ASEAN agenda 2045.

The ASEAN-AIPA leaders should be able to ensure that ASEAN is more responsive and resilient in facing existing challenges, so it becomes a center of growth and a region that is safe, stable, and democratic, he said.

President Joko Widodo also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration between the government and the parliament to maintain and strengthen political stability and democracy to guarantee ASEAN as a center of world growth./.