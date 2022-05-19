World Unvaccinated tourists not exempted from quarantine upon arrival in Cambodia Tourists who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be exempted from quarantine when entering Cambodia, according to the national press agency of Cambodia AKP.

World US officials speak on ASEAN - US Special Summit A US official has described the recent ASEAN - US Special Summit as a “tremendous success” while addressing a press briefing held by the Asia Pacific Media Hub of the US Department of State’s Bureau of Public Affairs on May 17.

World SEA Games 31: Singaporean kayaker repeats miracle after 7 years Seven years after becoming Singapore's first canoeing gold medallist at the 28th SEA Games on home turf in 2015, Lucas Teo won the men's kayak single 1,000m race at the ongoing SEA Games 31st in Hai Phong on May 18.