At Komodo airport in East Nusa Tenggara province (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation ensures that regular flights to and from Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai district, East Nusa Tenggara province, will continue to be operated during the 42nd ASEAN Summit from May 9-11.



Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi said on May 8 that civil aviation transportation activities to Labuan are still proceeding normally. International tourists who plan to visit this beautiful island for sightseeing will still receive the best services.



According to the Indonesian Civil Aviation Authority, there are usually a maximum of 18 round-trip flights per day to and from Labuan Bajo. It is estimated that there will be an additional 16 VVIP flights to the location during the ASEAN Summit, especially on May 9 and May 11.



The minister affirmed that tourists can still enjoy the beauty of Labuan Bajo during the ASEAN Summit. This is an opportunity for Indonesia to effectively promote tourism./.