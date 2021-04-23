ASEAN China speaks highly of upcoming ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken highly of the importance of the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting which is slated for April 24.

ASEAN ASEAN, Italy launch development partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy recently convened the first meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) in the form of a videoconference.

ASEAN Malaysia's aerospace industry hoped to rebound early next year The Malaysian aerospace industry is expected to rebound and regain pre-pandemic revenue levels as early as next year, Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali has said.

ASEAN UN Special Envoy to meet SE Asian officials to discuss Myanmar situation United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener is set to arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 22 to meet senior Southeast Asian officials to seek a roadmap to ending instability in Myanmar.