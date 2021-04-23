Indonesia ensures security for ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting
Up to 4,382 police officers have been deployed by Indonesia to ensure security for the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting slated for April 24.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh was welcomed at Soekarno-Hatta airport, Indonesia. Chinh will attend the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting slated for April 24. (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta Police's Chief Inspector General Fadil Imran said the forces are working at 51 points in the city, including routes, airport terminals and accommodations for high-ranking delegations.
Meanwhile, the Malaysian foreign ministry on April 23 affirmed that the country strongly backs efforts by Brunei, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2021, in convening the meeting in order to put forth orientations and future for ASEAN, while promoting the bloc’s centrality in dealing with emerging challenges, thus creating a peaceful, stable and favourable environment for sustainable development of each member country and the entire region.
Founded in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.