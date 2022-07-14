Indonesia entering fourth wave of COVID-19
Indonesia is entering the fourth wave of COVID-19 transmission, according to chief of the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) task force, Prof. Zubairi Djoerban.
Indonesia’s daily COVID-19 caseload began to rise from July 2, 2022, when the number of cases was recorded at 1,794. Since then, the number of daily cases has shown an upward trend, Prof. Zubairi Djoerban was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.
Notably, there were 3,822 new cases with 12 deaths on July 13, he said.
He called on the public to continue to comply with the health protocols and get the third vaccine dose soon in order to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force of the Indonesia government, the Southeast Asian nation recorded 3,361 new cases on July 14, taking the total count to 6,116,347.
The localities that reported the most new cases were Jakarta, with 1,594 cases, followed by West Java (728 cases); Banten (393 cases); East Java (279 cases) and Bali (125 cases)./.