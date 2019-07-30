Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– The Indonesian military launched on July 30 a new elite unit designated to carry out special military missions, particularly in addressing terrorism issue.The launching ceremony of the super elite unit called Special Operation Command, or Koopssus, was held at the Indonesian military headquarters in Cilangkap, East Jakarta.Indonesian Military Commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said at the ceremony that each of Koopssus personnel is a determined one, shortlisted from special units owned by each of three forces in the military.The former director of Indonesian military strategic intelligence body, Brig. Gen. Rochadi, was appointed to command the newly-established military elite unit.The establishment of the Koopssus is to follow suit revisions of the anti-terrorism law enacted by the Indonesian parliament in May last year that endorses the military in carrying out anti-terror missions.Legal basis for the military's Koopssus elite unit was officiated through a presidential decree signed by President Joko Widodo earlier this month.In its anti-terror missions, the Koopssus would coordinate with national police to handle terrorism issue in the country. -VNA