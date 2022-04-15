World Sciences Po students learn about Vietnam-France relations A seminar entitled Vietnam-France relations and Vietnam-European Union (EU) relations was held on April 13 by the Vietnamese Embassy in Paris, in coordination with the Society for East Asian Affairs (SEAA), drawing the participation of students from the Paris Institute of Political Studies, commonly referred to as Sciences Po.

World RoK’s KT group to launch telemedicine service in Vietnam The KT group, the Republic of Korea’s largest telecommunications company, announced on April 13 its plan to launch a telemedicine service in Vietnam with Hanoi Medical University this year.

World Optimistic outlook for economic growth of ASEAN+3 The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) on April 12 published its annual ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO) 2022 which forecasts the region’s growth at 4.7 percent this year and 4.6 percent in 2023, with growth for ASEAN at 5.1 and 5.2 percent, respectively.

World Vietnam to be attractive strategic partner for Canada: Expert The visit to Vietnam by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly is a signal that Canada attaches importance to the bilateral relationship with the Southeast Asian country, said Luis Silva, an expert on Government relations of Canada.