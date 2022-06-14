Jakarta (VNA) - The peak infection of COVID-19 Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in Indonesia is forecasted to take place in July, a month after the first case was detected, according to Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin.



The minister was quoted by local media as predicting that the second or third week of July will see the peak of BA.4 and BA.5 cases.



The Southeast Asian country has confirmed eight patients with these subvariants, including three imported cases. The other five were local transmissions in Bali and Jakarta.



The government is currently monitoring other patients with these possible subvariants in Jakarta, West Java, Banten, and Bali.



The subvariants have increased COVID-19 cases in some countries, but the hospitalised cases and deaths are much lower than the initial subvariant of Omicron, Sadikin added./.