Illustrative image (Photo: The Star)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin on November 6 called for expediting the training of medical specialists to ensure the quality of public health care.

Budi said the annual training of doctors in Indonesia fails to proportionally match the population growth rate. Therefore, public health care remains below the standards.

In addition to the shortage of medical personnel, Indonesia is also facing difficulties in training a sufficient number of specialist doctors for the new capital Nusantara (IKN), he added.

According to him, 300 reputable medical facilities will be introduced to medical schools so that students could gain practical experience during their studies. With this programme, more than 30,000 medical specialists could be trained every year.

He also highlighted Indonesia's policy of sending doctors abroad to improve their skills and reduce the trend of seeking medical treatment abroad. It is estimated that every year, about 2 million Indonesians regularly travel to neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand for medical treatment and recuperation./.