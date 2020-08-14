Indonesia export-import revenue plummets in July
A Reuters poll announced on August 14 showed that Indonesia’s exports and imports may have plummeted in July, following an improvement a month prior, with global trade still reeling under the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
Illustrative image (Source: Reuters)
The growth pace of exports and imports in the resource-rich country improved in June after many countries eased coronavirus-induced restrictions, although demand was yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.
The median forecast from 14 analysts for exports to fall 16.65 percent on-year in July, compared with the previous month’s 2.28 percent annual expansion - which was the first growth since February.
Indonesia’s imports were estimated to plunge 22.48 percent last month, following June’s 6.36 percent drop, which economists said reflected weak domestic demand.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy had likely booked a 680 million USD surplus last month, lower than the June figure of 1.27 billion USD./.