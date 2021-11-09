World Malaysian PM pays official visit to Indonesia Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is on an official visit to Indonesia from November 9-11 – his first visit to the neighbouring country since taking the oath of office in August.

World ‘Banh mi’ strong rival of burger: France’s Le Monde It is simple, relatively balanced, inexpensive and, above all, tasty, ‘banh mi’, a Vietnamese-style sandwich, is a strong rival of the American burger, France’s daily newspaper Le Monde told its readers in a gastronomy column published last week.

World Singapore eases border measures for some countries, including Vietnam Travellers arriving from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines are among those who will see more relaxed border measures from November 11, the authorities in Singapore announced on November 8.