World Number of Malaysian women joining labour force remains low Malaysian women’s participation in the labour market is still low compared to other Southeast Asian countries, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Cambodia, Thailand ink deal on human trafficking combat Cambodia and Thailand have signed an agreement on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on law enforcement cooperation against human trafficking, according to a statement from Cambodia's National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT) on August 29.