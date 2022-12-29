Indonesia eyes 7.6 billion USD in fishery exports next year
The Indonesian Government has set a goal to reel in 7.6 billion USD in the fishery and marine exports in 2023.
Illustrative photo (Source: fao.org)Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Government has set a goal to reel in 7.6 billion USD in the fishery and marine exports in 2023.
According to the Fisheries Ministry, the figure amounted to 5.71 billion USD in the first 11 months of this year, expecting to hit 6.2 billion USD by year-end.
The ministry reported that the US was the biggest importer between January and November by spending 2.15 billion USD on Indonesian aquatic products, followed by China (1.02 billion USD), Japan (678 million USD), ASEAN (651 million USD), and EU (357.12 million USD).
As of the third quarter of 2022, Indonesia’s fishery production volume reached 18.45 million tonnes, of which 5.97 million tonnes were wild-caught fish and 5.57 million tonnes from aquaculture.
The ministry also announced it had so far posted 1.79 trillion IDR (114.46 million USD) in nontax revenue this year, the highest since its founding in 1999.
According to Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the global demand for shrimp stands at 30 billion USD. With such huge demand, Indonesia aims to produce 2 million tonnes of shrimp by 2024. To this end, the country plans to develop 1,000 hectares of modern shrimp-farming ponds./.