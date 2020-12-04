World Asian media seek answer for how Vietnam maintains economic growth amid pandemic Vietnam seems to be an only bright spot in Asia, which ably balanced public health and economics right from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Manila Times of the Philippines.

World Vietnam willing to support African countries after conflict: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has affirmed that Vietnam is willing to cooperate with and support African countries after conflicts to reform the security system through the UN’s appropriate mechanisms and peacekeeping missions in the region.

World Floods kill at least nine in southern Thailand Flash floods have claimed at least nine lives in southern Thailand and affected half a million people, local authorities said on December 3.

World Malaysia’s economy to recover next year: MIDF Research Malaysia’s economy is set to recover in 2021, driven by domestic support, although headwinds in 2020 will continue to persist next year and weigh on growth expectation.