World Thailand tightens piracy inspections Thai authority has pledged to tighten its inspection of counterfeit goods, especially in tourist destinations, as they are projected to increase rapidly after the country’s reopening.

World Cambodia’s export to RCEP countries posts 10% growth in H1 Cambodia's total export to other member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) totaled 3.28 billion USD in the first half of 2022, up 10 percent year-on-year, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce.

World Most Malaysians pleased, happy about life: survey The performance of the 2021 Malaysia Happiness Index (MHI) score was at 6.48 out of 10, reflecting a happy level, according to findings by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

World ADB raises growth forecast for Philippines to 6.5% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the Philippine economy is forecast to grow faster than initially expected in 2022, following the relaxation of COVID-19 mobility restrictions, the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, and a rebound in investment and household consumption.