World Inflation in Singapore expected to peak in Q4: official Inflation in Singapore is expected to peak in the next two to four months and will start to ease thereafter, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said.

World Vietnam to make Apple Watch, MacBook for first time Apple is in talks to make Apple Watches and MacBooks in Vietnam for the first time as the US tech giant looks to diversify production away from China, Nikkei Asia reported.

World Thailand forges trade, tourism ties with Malaysia The Thai government has reiterated its plan to build a bridge across the Kolok River in Sungai Kolok district to boost border trade and tourism ties with Malaysia.