World Malaysia's inflation increases 3.4% in June Malaysia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.4% to 127.4 in June this year from 123.2 in June last year, surpassing the country’s average inflation for the period from January 2011 to June 2022 by 1.9%.

World Thai Prime Minister sails through fourth no-confidence vote Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on July 23 survived a no-confidence vote in parliament - his last major test ahead of a general election next year.

World ADB raises Indonesia’s growth forecast to 5.2% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its growth forecast for Indonesia to 5.2% this year due to healthy domestic demand and steady export growth.

World Singapore now fully covered with standalone 5G Singapore has become one of the first countries in the world to be fully covered with standalone 5G after its largest telecoms service provider Singtel has blanketed 95% of outdoor locations here with 5G signals, three years ahead of the end-2025 target.