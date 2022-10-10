Indonesia: floods in Bali kill five, force tourists to evacuate
Floods in Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali have so far left five people dead and forced many others to evacuate to safer areas.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)Jakarta (VNA) – Floods in Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali have so far left five people dead and forced many others to evacuate to safer areas.
Acting Head of the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) Made Rentin said heavy rain has caused the water level to rise around the local resorts, which are crowded with international and domestic tourists.
BPBD statistics showed that all of the five people died on October 8.
To date, the authorities have helped evacuate 151 tourists, including 35 foreigners, from accommodation facilities in Legian, Kuta and Seminyak./.