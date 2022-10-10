World Malaysian PM confident in economic outlook Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his confidence that the Malaysian economy will not be badly affected compared with other countries although there is a global economic slowdown.

World Malaysian PM announces dissolution of parliament Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on October 10 that parliament has been dissolved, paving the way for national elections to be held before the end of the year.

World Vietnam attends 6th meeting of CPTPP Commission in Singapore A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh attended the 6th meeting of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission hosted by Singapore on October 8.