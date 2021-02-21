Indonesia focuses efforts towards developing electric vehicle ecosystem
Indonesia’s state-owned oil company PT Pertamina (Persero) and other state enterprises that are part of Indonesia Battery Holding (IBH) are currently focusing efforts towards developing an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the Southeast Asian country.
In addition, they are working towards accelerating the development of the EV battery industry in the country.
Battery industries that have big potential in Indonesia are those for mobility, especially two wheels (vehicles) that grew faster than four wheels, Indonesian news agency Antara quoted President Director of Pertamina Nicke Widyawati as saying.
Pertamina will ensure that the stages in the development of the EV battery ecosystem run smoothly, she said.
This year, Pertamina and three state enterprises will establish a joint venture called Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC), she said, adding that the state-owned company has worked jointly with two global firms and is eyeing further cooperation with other companies in the sector, she added.
Another potential area for the battery industry in Indonesia is energy storage systems (ESS), with adequate supply sourced from solar power plants (PLTS).
Pertamina has established a PLTS in Badak refinery in East Kalimantan, with a capacity of 4 megawatts (MW), she said. Other PLTS projects will be built at other Pertamina oil refinery sites, including Dumai in Riau, Cilacap in Central Java, and Sei Mangkei in North Sumatra, she said.
By the end of 2020, Pertamina had installed solar rooftops at 63 gas stations (SPBU). This initiative will be expanded next year to cover all Pertamina gas stations and other operational facilities across the country, she added.
In a bid to develop the EV battery ecosystem and industry, three state enterprises will carry out seven key stages, namely mining, refining, precursor plant, cathode plant, battery cell, battery pack, and recycling, she said.
Pertamina will be responsible for four stages — precursor plant, cathode plant, battery cell, and battery pack./.