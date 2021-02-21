World Philippines: 5 dead in house fire in Manila Five people have died when a six-hour fire destroyed around 300 houses in Manila's Tondo district in the Philippines, the country’s fire-fighting force said on February 21.

World Thai tourism to welcome cryptocurrency holders The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) wants to establish Thailand as the first country to welcome cryptocurrency holders by targeting Japanese tourists in the initial phase.

World Thai Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a no-confidence vote in the country's Parliament on February 20 in accordance with the opposition Move Forward Party's proposal.

World Cambodia suffers third COVID-19 community outbreak Cambodian authorities detected 32 new COVID-19 cases in Phnom Penh on February 20, mostly in Koh Pich island area and some apartment buildings near the Olympic stadium.