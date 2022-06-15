World Thailand major mobile operator joins partnership to step up 5G development Thailand's biggest mobile operator by subscriber base Advanced Info Service (AIS) has signed an agreement for comprehensive cooperation with the Chinese information solutions company ZTE.

World Vietnam attends 67th meeting of Initiative for ASEAN Integration Task Force Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, chaired the 67th meeting of the Initiative for the ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 15.

World Indonesia expects cases of Omicron subvariants to peak in July The peak infection of COVID-19 Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in Indonesia is forecasted to take place in July, a month after the first case was detected, according to Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

ASEAN Lao Government vows to stabilise economy, finance, currency The Lao Government will make efforts to stabilise the economy, finance and currency in order to prevent a crisis, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said at the opening of the 9th National Assembly’s third session on June 13.