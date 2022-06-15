Indonesia focuses on accelerating digital transformation in four sectors
Indonesia endeavors to expedite the national digital transformation agenda through four strategic sectors, stated Mira Tayyiba, Communication and Informatics Ministry's Secretary General, reported the local news agency Antara.
Secretary General of the Indonesian Communication and Informatics Ministry Mira Tayyiba (Photo: kominfo.go.id/FR)Jakarta (VNA) –
According to the official, these four strategic sectors comprise digital infrastructure, digital governance, digital economy, and digital citizenship. The government strives to provide 4G network that can cover 83,218 villages in 2022.
This is a digital transformation vision that will connect everyone and does not leave anyone behind, Tayyiba affirmed.
Indonesia also pays attention to digital talent skills. Accordingly, the Communication and Informatics Ministry plans to provide digital literacy training for 15 million people until 2024.
The government also gives training to 300,000 participants of its Digital Talent Scholarship Programme to meet the national demand for 9 million digital talents./.