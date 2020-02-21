Indonesia focuses on human resources development
Director General of the ministry’s Department of Development, Training and Productivity Bambang Satrio Lelono (Photo: Antara)
Jakarta (VNA) - The Manpower Ministry of Indonesia has announced a funding of 5.2 trillion Rp (about 380 million USD) for vocational training centres nationwide to improve the quality of human resources.
Director General of the ministry’s Department of Development, Training and Productivity Bambang Satrio Lelono said the sum will be used for the construction of facilities and upgrade of equipment at vocational training centres.
The budget can also enhance company productivity and encourage the national economy, he said.
Recently, the Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning has submitted a medium-term development plan for the 2020-2024 period, with human resources development as the top priority to propel economic growth./.