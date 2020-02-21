World Thailand steps up state investment amid COVID-19 impacts Thailand is planning to pour 400 billion baht (12.66 billion USD) of state investment into the economy in the second quarter of this year after the passage of the delayed 3.2-trillion-baht (101.1 billion USSD) annual budget bill for fiscal 2020.

World Thailand’s Future Forward Party dissolved Thailand’s Constitutional Court on February 21 issued a verdict dissolving the Future Forward Party (FFP).

World Malaysia launches policy to boost domestic automotive sector Malaysia officially launched the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) on February 21 in an effort to bolster the development of the domestic automotive sector.