Illustrative image (Photo: Jakarta Post)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources have forecast that the domestic use of coal will reach 166 million tonnes this year, up 33 million tonnes from 2021.



Addressing a forum on January 26, Secretary General of the ministry Ego Syahrial said most of the coal will be used by power plants, industry and households.



The Indonesian Government also plans to replace coal-fired power plants with renewables-fueled ones to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.



According to the official, the capacity of steam power plants will increase till 2060 on the back of the 35,000 MW programme, and then reduce from 2031.



The Government also set a goal of achieving the installation capacity of 76 GW in power plants this year./.