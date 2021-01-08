Indonesia freezes Islam group-related bank accounts
Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (PPATK) has temporarily frozen bank accounts belonging to the recently banned Islam Defenders Front (FPI) and its affiliated groups on suspicion of money laundering.
Head of PPATK’s public affairs unit Natsir Kongah was quoted by local media as saying that the move was in line with the 2010 Law on Money Laundering and the 2013 Law on Prevention and Eradication of Terrorism Funding.
He told the Tempo on January 6 that the centre had decided to suspend any transaction and activities coming from the accounts of the FPI and its affiliations to support an analysis and financial investigation into suspicious transactions, with indications of money laundering or connection to other crimes.
The Indonesia Government issued on December 30, 2020 a joint ministerial decree banning the hardline group and its activities on the grounds that its organizational license had expired, it had engaged in vigilantism, its statute contradicted the Pancasila state ideology and some of its members had been implicated in terrorism./.