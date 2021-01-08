ASEAN Indonesia’s 2020 budget deficit rises to 6.09 percent of GDP Indonesia’s budget deficit in 2020 reached 956.3 trillion IDR (68.6 billion USD), equivalent to 6.09 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP), Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.

World China’s investment in Thailand forecast to increase in coming years China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in Thailand is expected to increase significantly over the next few years as Chinese investors are planning to expand their local footprint, a survey by Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) shows.